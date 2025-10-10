21,184 Shares in AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. $AVNS Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in AVANOS MEDICAL by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in AVANOS MEDICAL during the first quarter valued at $181,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AVANOS MEDICAL by 46.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AVANOS MEDICAL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVANOS MEDICAL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

AVANOS MEDICAL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $523.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.15. AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVANOS MEDICAL ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). AVANOS MEDICAL had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. AVANOS MEDICAL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AVANOS MEDICAL in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AVANOS MEDICAL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AVANOS MEDICAL to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Activity

In other AVANOS MEDICAL news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $439,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVANOS MEDICAL Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Featured Articles

