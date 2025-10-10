A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,049 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.75 and a 200-day moving average of $215.77. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

