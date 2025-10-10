Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. Melius Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $232.89 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $240.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $377.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,316 shares of company stock valued at $45,203,045 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

