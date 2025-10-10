Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,129,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $227.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.