Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Get Afya alerts:

AFYA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Afya to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Afya

Afya Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional Trading of Afya

Shares of Afya stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.61. Afya has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.