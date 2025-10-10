Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading Up 2% – What’s Next?

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIXXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Aixtron Stock Up 2.0%

About Aixtron

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

