Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading 50% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 2,147,000,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,105% from the average session volume of 97,387,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Alba Mineral Resources Stock Up 50.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.25.

About Alba Mineral Resources

Alba is focused on extracting unexploited value from previously mined/drilled projects, favouring assets in transparent, low-sovereign risk countries offering near-term production opportunities.

To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:

Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales

Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales

Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales

Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.

