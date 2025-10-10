Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALTG shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 5.6%

NYSE:ALTG opened at $6.36 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.63 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 95.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1,279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.