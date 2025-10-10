Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ORG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

