Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.