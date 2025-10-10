Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Raised by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

