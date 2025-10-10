Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $120,000 in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,413 shares of company stock worth $5,746,216. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $128.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.47. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.