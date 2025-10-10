Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $119,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 61,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $129.36 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.24.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

