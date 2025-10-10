AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $725.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $658.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

