Analysts Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) PT at $139.80

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $793,360. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in XPO by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in XPO by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $137.45 on Tuesday. XPO has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.95.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

