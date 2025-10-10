Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $310.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

AAPL opened at $254.04 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

