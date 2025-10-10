Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of American National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. CLSA upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

