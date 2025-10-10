Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Lifted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,819 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.4% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 32,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 100,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of AAPL opened at $254.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $310.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.82 to $205.16 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.