Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,084 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at $51,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 172.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,324,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 84.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 342,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 137,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 74.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.27.

AMBP opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -122.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 0.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,333.33%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

