Barclays Cuts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $67.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on EQT from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EQT from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Melius assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on EQT from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,039,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,955,922,000 after buying an additional 1,509,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EQT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,692,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,176,000 after buying an additional 113,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,055,000 after buying an additional 110,249 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in EQT by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,191,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,397,000 after buying an additional 484,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in EQT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,658,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,017,000 after acquiring an additional 311,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

