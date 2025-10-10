Benchmark Cuts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $60.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMX. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CarMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CarMax from $92.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. CarMax has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 195.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,107,000 after buying an additional 2,947,996 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,298,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,666,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $208,144,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,998,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,558,000 after buying an additional 135,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,431,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,404,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.