Blue Oak Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Blue Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Blue Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.82 to $205.16 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.