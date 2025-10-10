Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $16.65 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.5% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Apple by 25,934.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Apple by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,870,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651,321 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of Apple stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.77. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush set a $310.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.