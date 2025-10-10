Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 101.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 10.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

