Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.37 and last traded at C$9.37. 406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.93 price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.93.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Down 0.8%

About Builders Capital Mortgage

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.16.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

