Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.37 and last traded at C$9.37. 406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.93 price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.93.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCF
Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Down 0.8%
About Builders Capital Mortgage
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Builders Capital Mortgage
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.