Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 5,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $129.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.24. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $129.50.
About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
