Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $64.84. 55 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

