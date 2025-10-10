Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $64.84. 55 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.