Costello Asset Management INC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. $ITRN

Costello Asset Management INC cut its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.87. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $86.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.17 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 16.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

