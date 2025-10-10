Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 58,695.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,830,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,052,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,484 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $121.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.21.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

