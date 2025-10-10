CX Institutional Acquires 18,246 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Apple by 25,934.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,425,490,000 after acquiring an additional 59,835,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Apple by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,870,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651,321 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.77. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

