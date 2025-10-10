DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 135.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 86.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 446 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 198.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 66.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 805 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the RV manufacturer to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital set a $93.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

