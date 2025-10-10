Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 140.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,112 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 40.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 46.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $86.15 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

