Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

