Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

