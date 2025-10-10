Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

