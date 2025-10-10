First American Bank Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First American Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $973,315,191.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

