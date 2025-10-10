First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,901 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $283.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Solar from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.04.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $234.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. This trade represents a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

