Fischer Financial Services Inc. Has $26.15 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Fischer Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.7% of Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $254.04 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.77.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

