Flower City Capital Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Flower City Capital trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

NVIDIA stock opened at $192.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total transaction of $13,934,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,858,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164,745,535.37. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,775,379 shares of company stock worth $665,883,171 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

