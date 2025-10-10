Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,928 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 311,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 266,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,531,000.

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

