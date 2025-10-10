Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
GEMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Gemini Space Station to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gemini Space Station currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.
Gemini Space Station Trading Down 0.9%
About Gemini Space Station
Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.
