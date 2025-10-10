Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEMI. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Gemini Space Station to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Gemini Space Station Price Performance

About Gemini Space Station

Shares of NASDAQ:GEMI opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Gemini Space Station has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $45.89.

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.

