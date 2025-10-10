Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gemini Space Station to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Gemini Space Station Stock Performance

Gemini Space Station Company Profile

Shares of GEMI stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Gemini Space Station has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.

