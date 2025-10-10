Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,359.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

