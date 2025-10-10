GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Takes $359,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.2% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

