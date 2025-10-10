Health Catalyst’s (HCAT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCAT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $5.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $39,000. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $45,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $73,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

