Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $167.91 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 71,415 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 11.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $167,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,775,379 shares of company stock valued at $665,883,171 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $192.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.84.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

