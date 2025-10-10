Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of HII stock opened at $286.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $293.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

