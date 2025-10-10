Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF $PDP Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $120.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1134 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

