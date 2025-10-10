iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $93.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

